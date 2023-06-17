ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,326,396.51 in Stock

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 98,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,326,396.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 71,450,423 shares in the company, valued at $958,150,172.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings Lp Thrc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 437,156 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.33 per share, with a total value of $5,390,133.48.

On Friday, May 26th, Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 61,843 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $717,378.80.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 222,668 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $2,712,096.24.

On Monday, May 22nd, Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 76,911 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $921,393.78.

On Thursday, May 18th, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 329,403 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $3,722,253.90.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 500,000 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $6,035,000.00.

ProFrac Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACDC opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:ACDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.75 million. ProFrac had a net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACDC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ProFrac from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac during the first quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac during the first quarter worth $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac during the first quarter worth $90,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac during the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac during the first quarter worth $156,000. 23.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

