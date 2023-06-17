ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 342,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 112,003 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 333,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 176,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 53,771 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 16,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 86,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TBX opened at $28.74 on Friday. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.18.

About ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury

The ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury (TBX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury (7-10 Y) index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index that tracks the daily performance of US Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between 7 and 10 years. TBX was launched on Apr 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

