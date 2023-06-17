ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.25

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.25 and traded as high as $54.64. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $54.64, with a volume of 662 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.25.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 30.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 53.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $897,000.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Company Profile

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

