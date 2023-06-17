Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Shares Down 1.4%

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.81. 35,589 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 28,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
Protara Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17. The company has a market cap of $31.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protara Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 242.1% during the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 84,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.
Protara Therapeutics Company Profile
Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.
