Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Shares Down 1.4%

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.81. 35,589 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 28,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Protara Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17. The company has a market cap of $31.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TARA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.20. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 242.1% during the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 84,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.