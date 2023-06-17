Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $87.03 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 967.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.92.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.