PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Trading Up 5.1%

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.66 and last traded at $15.66. Approximately 8,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 939% from the average daily volume of 859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Up 5.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4603 per share. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. This is a positive change from PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.18.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers current, savings, and money market accounts, and time deposit products. It also provides credit facilities for the purchase of houses, villas, apartments, condominiums, home shops, home offices, and land plots, as well as for construction/renovation, top-up, and refinancing; and pension loans.

