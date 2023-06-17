PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 1,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 14,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

About PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk

(Get Rating)

PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Cellular; Multimedia, Data Communication, Internet (MIDI); and Fixed. It offers prepaid and post-paid services, such as international and roaming, outbound roamers, international call and SMS, and overseas call products; iDo mobile, a mobile solution; iDo connectivity for fix data solution; iDo insight for bid data solution; iDo voice, a fixed voice service solution; iDo IOT, an Internet of Things solution; iDo IT, an IT service solution; and iDo Apps, a digital services solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.