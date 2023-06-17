PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.32

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and traded as high as $8.54. PTT Exploration and Production Public shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 116 shares traded.
PTT Exploration and Production Public Stock Up 2.3 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29.
About PTT Exploration and Production Public
PTT Exploration & Production Plc engages in the exploration and production of petroleum, foreign gas pipeline transportation, and investment in energy business. The firm’s projects include Myanmar M3 Project, Bongkot Project, Contract 4 Project, and Mariana Oil Sands Project. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, and Head Office and Other.
