PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.32

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and traded as high as $8.54. PTT Exploration and Production Public shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 116 shares traded.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29.

About PTT Exploration and Production Public

(Get Rating)

PTT Exploration & Production Plc engages in the exploration and production of petroleum, foreign gas pipeline transportation, and investment in energy business. The firm’s projects include Myanmar M3 Project, Bongkot Project, Contract 4 Project, and Mariana Oil Sands Project. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, and Head Office and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTT Exploration and Production Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTT Exploration and Production Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.