Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 136.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 83,459 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $40,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $465,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.44.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $287.10 on Friday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $357.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

