Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.2 %

Public Storage stock opened at $287.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.66. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 51.04%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.44.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

