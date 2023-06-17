Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.82

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and traded as high as $2.83. Pulmatrix shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 13,164 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pulmatrix in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.30. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 285.66% and a negative return on equity of 55.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pulmatrix, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 15.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Featured Articles

