Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.89.
Pure Storage Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $37.75 on Friday. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $38.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,258.75, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.21.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pure Storage Company Profile
Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.
