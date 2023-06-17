Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $37.75 on Friday. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $38.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,258.75, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,350,599.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,350,599.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,553 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.