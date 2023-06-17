PureCycle Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 9,525 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 71% compared to the average volume of 5,580 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PureCycle Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PCT stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 244,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.