PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $219.84

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 219.84 ($2.75) and traded as high as GBX 238 ($2.98). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 234 ($2.93), with a volume of 687,724 shares trading hands.

PureTech Health Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £648.98 million, a PE ratio of -1,560.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 219.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 237.60.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

