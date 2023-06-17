Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for F.N.B. Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $416.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Shares of FNB opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $14.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 46,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 757,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,418,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 339,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

