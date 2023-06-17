Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Decreased by Analyst

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Air Lease in a report released on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Air Lease’s current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Air Lease’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.88 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

AL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.25.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Air Lease had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $636.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.52 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

In other news, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $98,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,733.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $98,696.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,733.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

