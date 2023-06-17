Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. Lifted by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, June 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.72). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atara Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.83) EPS.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.74% and a negative net margin of 373.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

ATRA opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.95. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $9.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 29,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $60,722.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 720,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,762.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,073 shares of company stock worth $93,989. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. State Street Corp raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,418 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,072 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 771.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,123,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

