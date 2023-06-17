Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Reduced by William Blair

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Colliers International Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.05. William Blair also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group Increases Dividend

Colliers International Group ( TSE:CIG Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.80). The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.29 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

