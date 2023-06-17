Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. Decreased by Stifel Firstegy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Gibson Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.
Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 42.94%.
Gibson Energy Stock Up 1.5 %
GBNXF opened at $16.10 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.08.
About Gibson Energy
Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the business of storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. It operates through the Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing.
