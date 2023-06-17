Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Lifted by Zacks Research

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note issued on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will earn $4.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.17. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $18.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s FY2023 earnings at $17.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.89 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

NYSE:HCA opened at $290.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.55. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $296.89.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.8% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $5,977,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 273.1% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

