Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Pegasystems Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pegasystems in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair analyst J. Roberge now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.36). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pegasystems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Pegasystems’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 28.89% and a negative return on equity of 84.13%. The company had revenue of $325.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.88 million.

Pegasystems Trading Down 0.9 %

PEGA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Pegasystems stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,056,000 after acquiring an additional 65,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,233,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,075,000 after acquiring an additional 89,080 shares during the period. TPG GP A LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 7.4% in the third quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,623,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,315,000 after acquiring an additional 181,081 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Pegasystems by 119.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,581 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Pegasystems by 530.9% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $74,098.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,268.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,552 shares of company stock valued at $320,573 in the last quarter. Insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

