Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. Cut by Stifel Firstegy (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Precision Drilling in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $10.17 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.16. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $413.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.28 million.

PDS has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 0.7% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 38,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

