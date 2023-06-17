Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Reduced by Stifel Firstegy

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $14.25 per share.
Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.97 by C$1.60. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of C$558.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$518.50 million.
Precision Drilling Trading Down 0.9 %
Precision Drilling stock opened at C$62.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$63.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$56.42 and a 1 year high of C$116.60. The company has a market cap of C$853.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.14.
About Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.
Further Reading
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.