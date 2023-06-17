Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Reduced by Stifel Firstegy

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $14.25 per share.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.97 by C$1.60. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of C$558.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$518.50 million.

PD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$174.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.90.

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$62.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$63.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$56.42 and a 1 year high of C$116.60. The company has a market cap of C$853.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.14.

Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

