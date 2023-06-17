Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Cut by Analyst

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Werner Enterprises in a report released on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Werner Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Werner Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.28.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.82. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $50.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $832.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 14.99%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Further Reading

