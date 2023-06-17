Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Receives $54.87 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.87.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QGEN. UBS Group lowered their price target on Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.38. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $51.18.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 41.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 4.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

