Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanterix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $22.57 on Friday. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $844.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanterix

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $28.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.46 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 81.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Quanterix by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quanterix by 73.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 6.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

(Get Rating

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.