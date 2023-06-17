Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,078 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quantum were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quantum by 19.6% in the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,912,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 803,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quantum by 40.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,958,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,156 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Quantum by 36.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,364,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 364,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quantum by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 58,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum during the second quarter worth about $1,331,000. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quantum alerts:

Insider Activity at Quantum

In other Quantum news, SVP Brian E. Cabrera sold 30,915 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $29,369.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 244,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,843.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quantum Stock Up 5.6 %

QMCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their target price on Quantum from $6.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Shares of QMCO stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.56. Quantum Co. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $105.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quantum

(Get Rating)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.