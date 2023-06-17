Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $246.06

Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 246.06 ($3.08) and traded as high as GBX 265 ($3.32). Quartix Technologies shares last traded at GBX 255 ($3.19), with a volume of 13,975 shares changing hands.

Quartix Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 246.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 267.58. The stock has a market cap of £123.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,550.00 and a beta of 0.77.

About Quartix Technologies

Quartix Technologies plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company offers vehicle tracking system for businesses; real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheets; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; fleet management tools; driver ID; vehicle cameras; and vehicle temperature monitoring devices, as well as integrated services for GPS vehicle tracking.

