Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.03

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$32.03 and traded as high as C$33.67. Quebecor shares last traded at C$33.29, with a volume of 499,367 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QBR.B shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$33.50 to C$35.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Quebecor from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

