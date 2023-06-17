QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives $14.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered shares of QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of QuinStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Insider Transactions at QuinStreet

In other QuinStreet news, Director Hillary B. Smith purchased 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $25,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hillary B. Smith purchased 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $25,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $25,125. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Pauldine acquired 15,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $120,075.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,985.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet

QuinStreet Trading Up 0.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,680,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,276,000 after purchasing an additional 840,745 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,637,000 after acquiring an additional 46,109 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QuinStreet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,809,000 after acquiring an additional 50,938 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 2.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,399,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,079,000 after acquiring an additional 66,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in QuinStreet by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,115,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,574,000 after purchasing an additional 87,371 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QNST opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.15 million, a PE ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.66 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, analysts predict that QuinStreet will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QuinStreet

(Get Rating

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

See Also

