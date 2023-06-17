Raymond James Lowers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $280.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Melius initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a hold rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $244.21.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $233.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The firm has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.29.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FedEx will post 14.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 in the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,796,508,000 after acquiring an additional 220,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after purchasing an additional 445,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

