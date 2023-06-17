RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.55

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.55 and traded as high as $17.84. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $17.84, with a volume of 72,783 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on RCMT shares. B. Riley increased their target price on RCM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th.
RCM Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $147.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 133.7% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.
RCM Technologies Company Profile
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
