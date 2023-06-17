RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.55

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.55 and traded as high as $17.84. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $17.84, with a volume of 72,783 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RCMT shares. B. Riley increased their target price on RCM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $147.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.79.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 million. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 53.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 133.7% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

