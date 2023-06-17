Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Holdings Raised by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,092 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of Realty Income worth $64,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,424,000 after acquiring an additional 65,976 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $801,959,940,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Increases Dividend

O opened at $61.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.11.

The firm also recently announced a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 5%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.49%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

