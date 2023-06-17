Redcentric (LON:RCN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $129.93

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.93 ($1.63) and traded as low as GBX 124.76 ($1.56). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 125.75 ($1.57), with a volume of 102,475 shares changing hands.

Redcentric Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 127.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 129.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.72. The company has a market cap of £196.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2,515.00 and a beta of 0.08.

Redcentric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network, managed WAN, secure remote access, and managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of cloud consultancy and migration, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation, data backup, managed Microsoft 365, disaster recovery, platform as a service, and virtual desktop services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redcentric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcentric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.