Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $391.24

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 391.24 ($4.90) and traded as low as GBX 369.87 ($4.63). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 375 ($4.69), with a volume of 921,211 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 375.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 391.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £859.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 721.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73.

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

