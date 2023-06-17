Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.34

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.34 and traded as high as $1.51. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 59,914 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares during the period. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.