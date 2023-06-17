Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Given New $151.00 Price Target at Barclays

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $149.00 to $151.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RGA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.70.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE:RGA opened at $143.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.19 and a 200 day moving average of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $109.23 and a 1-year high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,554,000 after acquiring an additional 26,133 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth $886,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 267.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

