Renault (EPA:RNO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.02

Renault SA (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €36.02 ($38.73) and traded as high as €36.54 ($39.29). Renault shares last traded at €36.54 ($39.29), with a volume of 2,130,014 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) price target on Renault in a report on Friday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($52.69) target price on Renault in a report on Monday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Renault in a report on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($56.99) price target on Renault in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

