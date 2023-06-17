ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Up 5.6% After Analyst Upgrade

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.00. The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.19. 344,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 910,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReNew Energy Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,374,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,061,000 after purchasing an additional 212,982 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 19.4% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 652,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 105,883 shares during the period. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Up 0.9 %

About ReNew Energy Global

The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

