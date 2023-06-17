Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.49

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.49 and traded as high as $41.27. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $40.65, with a volume of 839,858 shares changing hands.

Rentokil Initial Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.49.

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.