Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RPAY. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.68.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. Repay has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.54 million, a P/E ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $74.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Shaler Alias sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 377.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Repay by 5,518.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Repay by 1,458.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Repay by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

