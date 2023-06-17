Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.56.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,605.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

Repligen Stock Down 2.2 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Repligen by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Repligen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $157.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen has a 52 week low of $140.96 and a 52 week high of $262.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.40.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.43 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

