Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.56.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Insider Activity at Repligen
In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,605.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen
Repligen Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of Repligen stock opened at $157.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen has a 52 week low of $140.96 and a 52 week high of $262.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.40.
Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.43 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.
About Repligen
Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Repligen (RGEN)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.