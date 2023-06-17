Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lithia Motors, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Lithia Motors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $10.07. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $34.17 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q3 2023 earnings at $9.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $35.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $39.05 EPS.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.34%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.96 earnings per share.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LAD. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.56.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $271.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total transaction of $49,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,119.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lithia Motors news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total transaction of $49,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,119.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,890 shares of company stock worth $421,726 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 405.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Articles

