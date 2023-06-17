Research Analysts Set Expectations for Alcoa Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AA)

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2023

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AAGet Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alcoa in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.78.

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE AA opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.44. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $58.24.

Alcoa (NYSE:AAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -8.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 2.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in Alcoa by 1.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 13,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Alcoa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Alcoa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 3.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.