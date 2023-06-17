Research Analysts Set Expectations for Alcoa Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alcoa in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.78.

NYSE AA opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.44. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $58.24.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -8.62%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 2.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in Alcoa by 1.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 13,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Alcoa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Alcoa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 3.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

