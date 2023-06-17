Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $96.92

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$96.92 and traded as high as C$102.24. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$100.88, with a volume of 3,015,177 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.11.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$96.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$91.47.

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 5.7632328 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.52%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

