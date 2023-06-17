Restore (LON:RST) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $305.34

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 305.34 ($3.82) and traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.25). Restore shares last traded at GBX 260 ($3.25), with a volume of 460,638 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Restore from GBX 590 ($7.38) to GBX 550 ($6.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Restore from GBX 450 ($5.63) to GBX 400 ($5.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Restore Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £355.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 276.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 305.34.

Restore Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Restore’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Restore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,384.62%.

In related news, insider Charles Bligh purchased 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 314 ($3.93) per share, with a total value of £9,978.92 ($12,486.14). In other Restore news, insider Neil Ritchie bought 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £19,972.33 ($24,990.40). Also, insider Charles Bligh bought 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 314 ($3.93) per share, for a total transaction of £9,978.92 ($12,486.14). Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Restore Company Profile

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

