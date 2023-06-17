Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 529,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 845,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after buying an additional 243,006 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 53.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 95,964 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 756.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 139,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 123,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $13.59 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 157.89%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Featured Articles

