Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Retractable Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Retractable Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RVP opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 million, a PE ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 2.17. Retractable Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.60 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies ( NYSE:RVP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Retractable Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Retractable Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Retractable Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.