Reviewing Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) & Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD)

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) and Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Great Elm Group and Lightspeed Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lightspeed Commerce 0 7 10 0 2.59

Lightspeed Commerce has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.38%. Given Lightspeed Commerce’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lightspeed Commerce is more favorable than Great Elm Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Group -75.75% -86.30% -27.06% Lightspeed Commerce -146.48% -4.84% -4.56%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Great Elm Group and Lightspeed Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Great Elm Group has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Lightspeed Commerce has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.7% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of Lightspeed Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.3% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Great Elm Group and Lightspeed Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Group $67.97 million 0.92 -$14.89 million ($0.81) -2.53 Lightspeed Commerce $730.51 million 3.37 -$1.07 billion ($7.09) -2.31

Great Elm Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lightspeed Commerce. Great Elm Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lightspeed Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lightspeed Commerce beats Great Elm Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Elm Group

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc. engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment. It also offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc. in December 2020. Great Elm Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's cloud platforms are designed interrelated elements, such as omni-channel consumer experience, a comprehensive back-office operations management suite to improve customers' efficiency and insight, and the facilitation of payments. Its platform functionalities include full omni-channel capabilities, point of sale (POS), product and menu management, employee and inventory management, analytics and reporting, multi-location connectivity, order-ahead and curbside pickup functionality, loyalty, and customer management solutions. The company also offers tailored financial solutions, such as Lightspeed Retail, Lightspeed eCommerce, Lightspeed Restaurant, and Lightspeed B2B solutions. In addition, it sells hardware, including tablets, customer facing displays, receipt printers, networking hardware, cash drawers, payment terminals, servers, stands, bar-code scanners, and an assortment of accessories, as well as provides installation and implementation services. The company was formerly known as Lightspeed POS Inc. and changed its name to Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in August 2021. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.