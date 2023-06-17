Reviewing IGM Financial (IGIFF) & Its Rivals

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) is one of 1,112 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare IGM Financial to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

IGM Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. IGM Financial pays out 67.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.2% and pay out 700.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.0% of IGM Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IGM Financial N/A N/A 9.81 IGM Financial Competitors $514.05 million $8.33 million -5.43

This table compares IGM Financial and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

IGM Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than IGM Financial. IGM Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IGM Financial and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IGM Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 IGM Financial Competitors 1063 4507 5636 82 2.42

IGM Financial currently has a consensus target price of $46.29, suggesting a potential upside of 48.97%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 34.19%. Given IGM Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IGM Financial is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares IGM Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IGM Financial N/A N/A N/A IGM Financial Competitors 377.82% 8.16% 5.03%

Summary

IGM Financial peers beat IGM Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About IGM Financial

